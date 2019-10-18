Adefeko now Mobihealth non-executive board member

ADVERTISEMENT

A UK based start-up telehealth company, Mobihealth International, has appointed Mr Ade Adefeko, the vice president of Olam, as a board member.

Announcing the appointment, the chief executive of Mobihealth, Dr Funmi Adewara, stated that she is excited and honoured to have Mr Adefeko on board giving his very versatile and rich industry experience which will contribute to the strategic leadership of the organisation and help position it for growth.

“As a start-up company, it was vital to find individuals to fill in gaps in our knowledge and experience. We need a board of well qualified individuals in their specific areas of expertise to create a diverse board that has the right skills, experience and track record of achievement needed to drive Mobihealth in becoming the leading telehealth company across Africa and internationally.

“Mr Adefeko brings a wealth of experience in the areas of government relations, policy development, angel investing and venture capital, communications and marketing, strategy and business development.

Accepting his appointment, Adefeko said: ”I am indeed very excited to join Mobihealth Board. What Mobihealth offers is innovative and disruptive cutting edge solutions that are adaptive to the African ecosystem.

“Mobihealth offers hope and I have bought into the vision of the founder, Dr Funmi Adewara, and it is a privilege to contribute my wealth of experience to help the company succeed.”

