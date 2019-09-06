  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. Address disparity in pension payment, Makinde urged
ADVERTISEMENT

Address disparity in pension payment, Makinde urged

By . . Published Date
Oyo state governor, Engr Seyi Makinde
Oyo state governor, Engr Seyi Makinde

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Oyo State council, has called on Gov. Seyi Makinde to address what it called disparity in the payment of pension in the state.

The state NUP Secretary, Mr Olusegun Abatan, made the call on Tuesday during the inauguration of Pensioners’ Radio 106.7 FM in Ibadan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abatan said there were still pensioners earning N2,000 monthly as pension, noting that those who retired 20 years ago were earning far less than their counterparts who just retired on the same grade level.

“We plead for pension parity or harmonisation between the old pensioners and the new ones.

“We also call for the liquidation of government’s indebtedness to retired primary school teachers and local government workers within your first four years’ tenure.

“We pledge to work and cooperate with Makinde’s administration and not use the radio to run down the government, while saying the truth at all time,” Abatan said.

He commended the governor for paying pensioners in full and, as when due since his assumption of office.

Also commenting, the Oyo State NUP acting chairman, Alhaji Isiaka Abolade, expressed appreciation to Makinde for bringing succour to the pensioners and other workers in the state.

Responding, the governor promised to set up a committee that would include members of the pensioners’ union and government to address their demands.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Mojid Olawale, commended the pensioners for their achievements in setting up a radio station which would make their voice to be heard properly.

He said that the station would not only benefit the pensioners, but the entire state, and expressed government’s readiness to partner with it. (NAN)

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.