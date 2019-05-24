Additional 195 stranded Nigerians return from Libya

ADVERTISEMENT

Another batch of 195 stranded Nigerians returned from Libya Wednesday night.

The figure was said to be the largest contingent of returnees to arrive in a single flight since the repatriation exercise started in 2017.

The National Emergency Management Agency received the returnees alongside other officials of the Federal Government at the Cargo wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

NEMA Coordinator, Territorial Office in Lagos, Idris Muhammed, said the latest returnees were the 69th batch brought by the International Organization for Migration.

Among the returnees were 71 female adults, female children 25 and 17 female infants.

There were 60 male adults, male children 12 and 10 male infants.

In all, the females are 113; while males are 82 with adults as 131, children as 37 and infants as 27 including three males with minor medical issues and seven pregnant women.

