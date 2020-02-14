ADC dissolves Ogun executive, appoints caretaker c’ttee

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Working Committee of the African Democratic Congress has dissolved the party’s executive committee in Ogun State and raised a caretaker/transition committee to handle the affairs of the party.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed yesterday by the party’s National Chairman, Ralphs Nwosu; and the National Secretary, Said Baba Abdullahi. The statement said the dissolution took immediate effect.

The statement named Olugbenga Shobowale as chairman of the caretaker/transition committee and Odunlami Salami as secretary.

Other members are Yemisi Omotayo, Bolanle Oduwaiye, Yetunde Osho, Adebambo Olajonlu and Abiola Odutola.

The statement said members of the committee were empowered to co-opt two members to assist in their assignments. The committee, according to the statement, is empowered with the constitutional powers of the State Working Committee as contained in the ADC 2018 Constitution.

“The committee is empowered with the constitutional powers to dissolve any errant ward/local government executive committee and reconstitute same.

“The committee shall midwife the reconstitution of the state/local/ward executive committee. The date of the state congress shall be communicated in due course,” the statement read in part.

