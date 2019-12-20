Adamawa:Border closure yields positive result says DPR

ADVERTISEMENT

The Adamawa Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) said the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration on border closure has yielded a positive result in the region as it has ended fuel scarcity.

Operations Controler DPR, Alhaji Ibrahim Ciroma made this known during an inspection tour of border villages in Bele and Gurin twenty kilometers to Nigeria/Cameroun border in order to ensure the compliance with the directives of the Federal Government.

He explained that Adamawa used to receive one hundred trucks of fuel daily before the closure but now receives thirty to forty trucks per day.

“This border closure has done a lot of good in checking smugglers. Prior to this closure, the number of trucks we received in Adamawa was up to 100 trucks per day but today it has dropped to between 30 and 40 trucks.

“So, it’s a clear indication that fuel is not finding its way out of the country.” He stated.

Ciroma said with the drop in supply indicates that smugglers have been defeated in their own game, adding that seventy percent of the product lifted by some marketers was smuggled out.

“While compliance by filling stations in prohibited areas had been affected, measures were taken in order to ensure that other filling stations not within the prohibited zones were selling so as to help those within the prohibited zones have access.” Ha stated.

He reiterated that the people of Adamawa need not worry during the festive period because there is enough petroleum products at the Yola deport to serve Gombe and Adamawa.

“I want the people of Adamawa to be rest assured that there will be no scarcity; we have substantial quantity at the Yola depot and all filling stations are selling except those in Prohibited zones.

“And yesterday I held a meeting with IPMAN and they assured me that they will continue to bring in fuel to make sure there is no scarcity in Adamawa.” He stated.

He cautioned that any marketer caught in any sharp practice by DPR will face the Music in the court of law.

