Adamawa uncovers 800 fake pensioners

Adamawa State Government has uncovered 800 ghost pensioners following an ongoing verification exercise in the state.

Speaking during an inspection visit to Ribadu Square, the venue of the verification exercise, the Chief Whip of the state House of Assembly, who is also the chairman, House Committee on Public Service, Adwawa Dangluck said all the detected names would be removed from the payroll.

“We have too many ghost pensioners; some are dead and some cannot physically come to be verified,” he said.

“So far, between 700 to 800 ghost pensioners have been detected. We will take action so that there will be consistency in payment of genuine pensioners.

“Some pensioners are not getting their entitlements because of these ghost pensioners. Their names will be expunged from the list for genuine pensioners to benefit,” he said.

The chairman of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners, in the state, Samson Almuru who said there were 20,000 pensioners in the state, expressed support for government in its bid to remove fake names from the register.

“We are grateful to Fintiri for addressing some of the challenges we have faced for years. He promised to address our concerns and he is doing just that,” Almuru said.

