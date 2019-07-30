Adamawa Rep: S/Court sacks APC lawmaker

The Supreme Court has sacked a member of the House of Representatives for Yola South/Yola North/Girei Federal Constituency of Adamawa State, Mustapha Usman.
The Supreme Court held that Usman, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), forged his academic credentials.
The tribunal presided by Justice John Okoro held that the lawmaker did not participate in the one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.
Detail later…
