Adamawa Rep: S/Court sacks APC lawmaker

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court has sacked a member of the House of Representatives for Yola South/Yola North/Girei Federal Constituency of Adamawa State, Mustapha Usman.

The Supreme Court held that Usman, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), forged his academic credentials.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tribunal presided by Justice John Okoro held that the lawmaker did not participate in the one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Detail later…

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App