Adamawa PDP crisis: Senator Abbo urges party’s leadership to intervene

Senator Elisha Abbo (PDP, Adamawa North) on Monday urged the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party to wade into the crisis rocking the Adamawa state chapter of the party.

He disclosed this while speaking on a local radio programme monitored by our correspondent in Yola today.

He said alleged injustice meted out to some party chieftains is the root cause of the political crisis in the state.

He added that failure to address the internal quarrel led to the formation of the reformed PDP (r-PDP) led by Dr. Umar Ardo stressing that any political group facing internal squabble is definitely heading to nowhere.

Abbo noted that a party belongs to its entire members and not to an individual who have used it to attain political position.

“The fact is that a political party like us supposed to belong to everyone, especially loyal members as they all contributed in its making from the scratch.

“But in a situation where after victory at the polls, then someone is using his position to enforce his principles on other party members, then resistance becomes imminent or apparent,” he said.

The Senator vowed his loyalty to Dr. Ardo’s faction, saying the movement is on the right track for the betterment of democracy in the state.

