Adamawa PDP crisis: r-PDP to register members Friday

The interim Chairman of the Reformed People’s Democratic Party, (r-PDP), Alhaji Jauro Gerie said the party will commence the registration of its members as from Friday.

He made the disclosure at a press conference Wednesday, adding that 90 percent of aggrieved PDP members will register with the r-PDP.

Gerei said the aggrieved PDP members have lost hope in the ability of the Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri- led administration’s to carry party’s stakeholders along in the scheme of things in the state.

Daily Trust recalls that internal wrangling had polarized the party with a faction inaugurating its executive led by Girei recently.

The crisis further deepened with Senator Ishaku Abbo aligning with the breakaway group, alleging injustice and fair play by the party hierarchy in the state.

The interim chairman said any party member with old registration card or the factional group card can still maintain same since there are differences of interest in the party.

“The party has currently taken the path to inexorable perdition and only men of conscience and honor can salvage it from self-destruction.

“We are grateful to Dr. Umar Ardo who is the leading light against this latest onslaught on the party which has already gained momentum and will surely bring the desired outcome.

“We are equally grateful to Senator Cliff Abbo for joining the train that will crush the new tendencies which if not checked, will destroy the party,” he said.

He commended Dr. Ardo for the bold step he has taken in challenging the alleged unconstitutional formation of Barrister Shehu Tahir led state exco which is now recognized by the state.

The state Chairman of the party AT Shehu on a phone chat said the r-PDP exponents are not recognized by the party.

