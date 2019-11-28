Adamawa junior workers receive new minimum wage

ADVERTISEMENT

The Adamawa Government has commenced payment of N32,000 minimum wage to its workers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that workers on grade level 01 to 07 who received their salaries with the minimum wage lauded Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri for keeping to his promise of implementing the minimum wage in November.

“We started receiving alert from Monday depending on the bank in which your salary account is domicile.

“This is really fresh air and I can assure you that all junior workers in the state are full of praises for the governor,” said Mr Aminu Usman, a junior worker in Deputy Governor’s office.

A senior worker with state Ministry of Information who identified himself as Mr Jonathan Girei, said senior staffers were yet to receive the new wage but were excited knowing that it was the consequential adjustment that was delaying there own.

“We are hoping to get a good deal at the end of the ongoing negotiation on consequential adjustment between labour leaders and government,” Girei said.

Speaking, the state NLC chairman, Mr Emmanuel Fashe, said the union was happy with the implementation of the N32,000 for junior workers.

“we’re hopeful of a good deal for workers waiting for consequential adjustment.

“Fintiri has given us assurances that he would not hesitate to implement any agreement reached,” Fashe said.

Meanwhile, the state chairman of Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Mr Hammanjumba Gatugel, said the minimum wage was yet to be implemented at the local government level.

Gatugel said the union was still waiting councils’ chairmen decision on the issue.(NAN)

