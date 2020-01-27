Adamawa hospital records Lassa fever case

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Medical Center (FMC) Yola has confirmed a case of Lassa fever.

The hospital’s Information Officer, Adamu Dodo, confirmed the development on Monday, saying a female patient had died from the disease a week ago.

Shedding more light, a consultant Physician and Head of the Infectious Diseases control team at the centre, Dr. Sati Awang said all medical and other health workers as well as family members who had contact with the patient had been traced and put under watch.

He noted that the corpse of the deceased patient had been kept at a safe place and that specialists from the hospital would be involved in the burial.

According to him, there was collaboration between the hospital, the Adamawa State Ministry of Health and partners to contain the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, a written update from the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) sent to medical doctors in the state called the attention of the recipients to the Lassa fever case at the FMC, urging them to observe universal control measures.

“Good morning distinguished senior colleagues and colleagues. As you are all aware, there is an outbreak of Lassa fever in the country. So far 11 states are affected; unfortunately a case of Lassa fever has been confirmed in FMC Yola”, the statement said.

“The patient died last week from the disease. All the health workers involved in her management have been traced and are currently being monitored; similarly, the patient relations who had contact with her are also being traced”.

