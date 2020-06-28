Adamawa govt should tackle menace of ‘shila boys’

ADVERTISEMENT

The activities of some criminal elements known as ‘shila boys’ in Adamawa State need to be checkmated. This criminal group has been terrorizing the people of Adamawa State for some time now.

Already, people are beginning to take laws into their hands by carrying out jungle justice on some of the ‘shila boys’ in recent times.

On June 25, three of them while attempting to steal some items were rounded up by an angry crowd near the Jimeta Modern Market in Yola and set ablaze.

On May 10, three suspected ‘shila boys’ were lynched by a mob and 10 days later, a suspected shila boy who was burnt half dead died days later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

I think it is high time the state government in collaboration with the security agencies in the state found a lasting solution to this menace.

Government must not wait until this group becomes another deadly insurgent group. A stitch in time saves nine.

Mohammed Bello writes from Yola, Adamawa

Related

Download Daily Trust News App