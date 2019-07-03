Breaking News
Breaking: Senate probes Sen Elisha Abbo over assault allegations
  1. Home
  2. Agriculture
  3. Adamawa Govt. cautions farmers over possible flood
ADVERTISEMENT

Adamawa Govt. cautions farmers over possible flood

By . Published Date
A rice farm completely submerged by flood in Kebbi recently.
file photo

The Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency has cautioned farmers especially those farming along the bank of River Benue over possible flood in 2019.

Dr. Muhammed Sulaiman, Executive Secretary of the Agency gave the warning in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Yola.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sulaiman said that the development followed a statement released by the National Meteorological Agency (NIMET) that Adamawa would experience high rainfall in 2019.

“The NIMET in its 2019 rainfall predictions revealed that Adamawa state, especially Yola South and Yola North will experience above normal rainfall this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The development may possibly cause wet spells and flood, hence the need for the people and farmers living along the bank of River Benue to take precautionary measures to avoid being caught unawares,” Sulaiman said.

He said the state experienced a devastating flood in 2018 where hundreds of thousands of farmlands were destroyed, with about 11 persons and hundreds of domestic animals lost.

Sulaiman said the agency has started massive safety sensitization and awareness campaign in rural areas on the need for the targeted communities to be ready in case of any possible flood.

He said the state government was making contacts and arrangement on how to overcome the situation in case of any outbreak. (NAN)

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.