Adamawa governor flags-off 2,000 housing units

By Amina Abdullahi, Yola Published Date
Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state

Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, on Monday, flags-off 2,000 housing units for civil servants in the state.

He recalls that no housing estate has been built in the last five years.

Fintiri explained that 1,300 of the houses will be built in Malkohi LGA, 300 in Mubi LGA while the remaining 400 will be built in the metropolis.

He urged the contractors, Family Homes Limited, to stick to their promise of ensuring the completion of the houses in 12 months.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of Family Homes Ltd, Femi Adefale, said N8billion have been injected into the project.

He said the homes will be allocated to civil servants at very affordable prices.

The Permanent Secretary in the ministry of Housing, Jummai Barkindo, said the huge project was timely, adding that whoever provides shelter, solves 30 percent of peoples’ problems.

