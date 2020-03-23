Adamawa gets committee to contain Covid-19

ADVERTISEMENT

Adamawa has set up a “containment committee” to be responsible for regular briefings and updates on measures to contain coronavirus disease statewide, Gov Ahmadu Finitri said in a broadcast.

It has also prepared an isolation ward at Yola Specialist Hospital, equipped with monitors, as “part of the efforts to control, prevent, and contain the spread,” he said.

He said as part of the state readiness to tackle the challenge, there have been a rigorous screening at the Airports, parks , other entry points and a fast track connection with the National Centre for Disease Control whenever a case is detected.

The containment committee includes the state health commissioner, medical directors of Yola Specialist Hospital and the Federal Medical Centre, and the commissioner for local government, information and strategy.

Fintiri said local government headquarters are the focal point of transportation of suspected cases throughout the state but was quick to add that contact is being made with the Personnel of Primary Health Care Development Agency.

He cautioned that COVID-19 has nothing to do with politics, religion, beliefs, culture, creed or social bounds and appeal to religious leaders to pray for an end to the pandemic.

He had banned any workshop, convention, congress, seminars, social, religious gatherings that will warrant more than fifty people at a time till further notice.

He urged the people of Adamawa to observe basic protection measures of hand washing and to pay attention to regular briefings by the State Commissioners for Health so as to keep abreast with unfolding developments.

