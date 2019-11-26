Adamawa: Fintiri presents N183 billion 2020 budget

ADVERTISEMENT

Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, on Tuesday presented a budget of N183 billion to the state House of Assembly.

Presenting the 2020 Appropriation Bill, the governor disclosed that a sum of N85.9 billion representing 47% and N97.9 representing 53% are for recurrent and capital expenditure respectively.

Ministries that took lion shares of the proposed expenditure include Education and Human Capital Development, N17 billion; Works and Energy, N16 billion as well as Health, N10 billion.

Rural Infrastructural and Community Development got N7.5billion; while Housing and Urban Development and Agriculture received N2.8 billion and N2.7 billion respectively.

Fintiri noted that the 2020 projected revenue comprised of statutory allocation from federal government, Value Added Tax, Excess Crude Account, refund from Paris Club, Budget Support Fund and internally generated revenue.

