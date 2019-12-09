Adamawa: Fake doctor sentenced to 54 years in jail

ADVERTISEMENT

A Yola High Court 1 has sentenced a fake medical doctor, Ibrahim Mustapha, to 54 years in prison.

Justice Nathan Musa gave the ruling Monday following an earlier plea of guilt by Mustapha.

Justice Nathan said the court had considered a plea of allocotus made by the convict’s counsel and therefore sentenced him on nine count charges.

“On counts one to three, I sentenced him six months each with the option of fine of N20,000 each”, he stated.

“On count eight, I sentence him to three years imprisonment with the option of N50,000 fine.

“On counts four, five, six, seven and 10, I sentenced him to 10 years of prison term on each of the counts without the option of a fine.”

He said that all the terms will run concurrently.

The convict has been in the DSS custody since June this year for operating patients facility without a valid document.

The fake doctor had earlier claimed that he had carried out successful major and minor operations on dozens of patients even without valid papers.

