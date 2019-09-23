Adamawa deserves teaching hospital, medical college – Senator

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (Adamawa Central) says the people of the state deserve a befitting teaching hospital and a medical college for their educational and critical health needs.

She spoke when a special committee of the National Universities Commission led by Prof. Abdullahi Ribadu visited the Moddibo Adamawa University of Technology and the Federal Medical Centre, Yola .

The senator, according to a statement yesterday from her media office, said the introduction of a medical college in the university and conversion of the FMC Yola to a teaching hospital would bring a great relief to the people of Adamawa, Taraba and beyond.

Speaking when the committee visited the Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa, she said the visit followed a motion she sponsored on the matter on the floor of the Senate.

“Your Royal Highness, this issue started in way back 2011 to 2015 where you people gave me the opportunity to represent Yola North/Yola South and Girei Federal Constituency in the Lower Chamber. I sponsored the same motion. At the lower chamber, the motion was unanimously approved even though it did not see the light of day,” she said.

Also in her remarks when the committee visited the management of the MAUTECH, Senator Ahmed said the National Assembly would do all within its powers to support the realization of the project.

The chairman of the committee, Ribadu, said the team was in Yola to determine the possibility of setting up a medical college and a teaching hospital in the state.

The Lamido of Adamawa, thanked the committee and Senator Ahmed for their concern towards the welfare of the people of Adamawa and the northeast.

Governor Ahmadu Umar Fintiri, said his administration would provide the enabling environment for the take-off of the project if approved by the Federal Government.

