Adamawa communal clash: Police arrest 16, recover arms

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have confirmed arrest of sixteen suspects involved in recent communal conflicts in Guyuk and Lamurde areas of Adamawa State.

The long running conflict over ownership of farmlands has claimed several lives in communities along the border with Gombe State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje told our reporter that a double barrel rifle, a locally fabricated gun and other dangerous weapons were recovered from the suspects.

“We have arrested sixteen suspects from both sides of the conflict and recovered a double barrel, a locally fabricated gun.

“We also seized other weapons including cutlasses, knives and bows and arrows from the suspects,” Nguroje stated.

He added that normalcy has returned to the affected communities while the police are looking for other suspects believed to have participated in the conflict that left at least five persons dead last week.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri had also set up an administrative panel of inquiry to unravel the remote and immediate causes of the crisis.

“The special Administrative Panel will be chaired by General Harris Dzarma (retired) while Archbishop (Dr) Musa Panti Fillibus (President of the Lutheran World Federation), Bishop Dami Mamza, Alhaji Gambo Jika, Alhaji Gambo Jika, Imam Bappare, Umar Kem, Pastor Emmanuel Kwagherga will serve as members.

“The permanent Secretary security, Polycarp Ayuba will serve as the secretary of the panel,” a statement issued by the governor’s spokesman, Solomon Kumangar noted

Related

Download Daily Trust News App