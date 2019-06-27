Adamawa committee hails police over clampdown on kidnappers, criminals

ADVERTISEMENT

The Adamawa Chapter of Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) has lauded the state Police Command for successes recorded in its renewed clampdown on kidnappers and other criminals in the state.

The state Chairman of PCRC, Alhaji Abubakar Al’umma, gave the commendation while speaking with newsmen in Yola on Thursday.

Al’umma said the recent arrest of 65 kidnappers and over 100 gang members known as “Shila boys’’ terrorising residents of Yola was a commendable effort that needed to be sustained.

“We are happy with the performance of the police under Commissioner Audu Madaki in riding the state of criminals as directed by the Inspector-General of Police under operation puff-adder.

“We are committed to supporting him in policing the state and I want to tell you that he has provided the PCRC with office accommodation in the police headquarters that would promote close working relationship,’’ he said.

Al’umma urged the people of Adamawa to appreciate the improvement being recorded in the area of security in the state by supporting the security agencies with relevant information to facilitate their operations. (NAN)

