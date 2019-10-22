  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Adamawa assembly approves 40 special advisors for Governor Fintiri
ADVERTISEMENT

Adamawa assembly approves 40 special advisors for Governor Fintiri

By Kabiru R. Anwar, Yola Published Date

Adamawa State House of Assembly has given approval for Governor Ahmadu Fintiri to appoint forty special advisors.

Fintiri had earlier sent a letter to the law makers, seeking for permission to hire 40 advisors to help him in running the affairs of government.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a plenary session presided over by the speaker, Aminu Iya Abbas, on Tuesday, the House granted the governor’s request while the speaker directed the clerk to communicate the decision to the executive.

The Assembly also advised Fintiri to slam two weeks suspension on the council chairman of Numan Local Government Area, Nathaniel Taylor.

The lawmakers said the suspension would give them time to investigate allegation in a petition against him, signed by 10 out of eleven councillors.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.