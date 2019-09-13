Actress Osas is Face of Tremendoc, health app

ADVERTISEMENT

Nollywood actress and philanthropist, Osas Ighodaro Ajibade has been unveiled as the face of Tremendoc app, a tech platform providing Nigerians with the services of Doctor-on-Demand on health related issues.

At the launch of the Tremendoc app in Lagos, the actress lamented how she lost both her sister and her unborn baby years ago to malaria, which she believes was as a result of lack of early and proper diagnosis.

“I knew that something had to change in Nigeria’s healthcare system. That’s why I’m so on board with the release of the Tremendoc app. It could have helped my sister and it can help so many across Nigeria,” Osas said.

The Founder, Tremendoc, Jay Chikezie, said the app is designed to provide a convenient and affordable avenue for users to access licensed doctors one on one at any time of the day via audio call, video call or text. He added that not only does the app provide a healthier life, it also serves as a convenient avenue to consult.

“Tremendoc is the best solution to Nigeria’s healthcare issue. Its fast, it’s affordable and and its super convenient. It’s literally as convenient as chatting with friends on social media.

“Tremendoc provides quality healthcare literally at your fingertips. To drive this narrative, Osas Ighodaro Ajibade, has joined the Tremendoc team as the brand ambassador,” Chikezie said.

