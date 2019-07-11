Activities of NURTW members deadly, students tell Oyo gov

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federation of Oyo State Students Union yesterday told Governor Seyi Makinde that activities of members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in the state were deadly in the past.

It asked the governor to be diligent in the selection of the chairman of NURTW to avoid a repeat of the violence by the union which claimed the life of a student in Ibadan in 2011.

FOSSU President Wasiu Oke, at a press conference in Ibadan, asked Makinde to consider the security of students and other residents of the state in any decision he would take on the NURTW chairmanship position.

He said: “Some of the tussles in the past have claimed many innocent lives.

