Activists set casket on fire, protest NASS jumbo pay

There was a mild drama in Lagos on Tuesday when some activists set a simulated casket ablaze in protest against the jumbo pay by members of the National Assembly.

The activists led by Comrade Declan Ihekaire, National Coordinator of Activists for Good Governance (AGG), said the National Assembly populated by members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who are “advocates of change” should lead by an example and quash the jumbo pay.

They said the jumbo salaries and allowances constitute a hemorrhage on the country’s finances and must be stopped forthwith.

Amidst traffic gridlock, motorists and pedestrians watched in astonishment as the casket with inscription, “National Assembly: No more jumbo salaries for you” burnt to ashes at the venue of the conference along old Ipaja road.

Ihekaire, who addressed a press conference, tasked NASS members to stop their jumbo pay if their intention was truly to serve the people.

He said it is inconceivable that the NASS members would get N4.6bn welcome package and purchase vehicles worth billions of Naira when the government is still dilly-dallying on the N30,000 minimum wage.

According to him, the change agents as majority members of the 9th National Assembly should lead by example by either reducing the huge pay they receive or resorting to a selfless service to the nation.

He expressed angst that the same concern raised under the past administration was rearing its ugly head in the present government which came into power on the pedestal of change.

“This is not what we bargained for when we fought the former President Goodluck Jonathan. The honourable men and women should be honourable enough to allow their conscience do the needful,” he said.

The coordinator pointed out that posterity would judge the lawmakers if they summoned the courage to reduce their take home pay for the good of the country.

