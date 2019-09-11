Activists set casket on fire, protest lawmakers’ jumbo pay

ADVERTISEMENT

There was a mild drama in Lagos yesterday when some activists set a simulated casket ablaze in protest against what they called jumbo pay by members of the National Assembly.

The activists led by Comrade Declan Ihekaire, National Coordinator of Activists for Good Governance, said the National Assembly populated by members of the ruling All Progressives Congress “who are advocates of change should lead by an example and quash the jumbo pay.

ADVERTISEMENT

They said the jumbo salaries and allowances constitute a haemorrhage on the country’s finances and must be stopped forthwith.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Amidst traffic gridlock, motorists and pedestrians watched in astonishment as the casket with inscription, “National Assembly: No more jumbo salaries for you” burnt to ashes at the venue of the conference along old Ipaja road.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App