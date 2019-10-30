Activist applauds Kannywood actor for sponsoring 101 orphans’ education in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

The National President, Foundation for the Protection of Women and Children in Nigeria, Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani has applauded Kannywood actor and singer Adam Zango for sponsoring the education of 101 orphans and less privileged with N47 million.

Tijjani told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the gesture was “the first of its kind in the northern part of Nigeria and worthy of celebration.”

According to her, the gesture is worthy of a national honour as there are millions of orphans, less privileged and destitute children roaming about with no one caring or assisting them.

“This is a great challenge to all the wealthy individuals in the north and to all the leaders in the region.”

Tijjani stressed the need for all philanthropists in the region to support the education of the less-privilegded, so as to reduce the large number of illiterate youth in the North.

She also called on other Kannywood actors to come up with a plan to reduce the number of out of school children in the society.

Tijjani said Zango deserves special prayers by well meaning Nigerians and a chieftaincy title from Zazzau Emirate Council.(NAN)

