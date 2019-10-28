ActionAid wants salaries of Nigerian political office holders slashed

ADVERTISEMENT

The Board of Trustees of the ActionAid Nigeria yesterday called for immediate reduction of the salaries and allowances of lawmakers and other political office holders in the country in order to save money for infrastructural development.

The board made the call after a meeting to review the state of the nation, within the third quarter of 2019. In a communique signed by the BoT chairperson, Dr, Jummai Umar-Ajijola, said to cut running cost, Nigeria must reduce the number of Ministries, Departments and Agencies as a matter of urgency.

It described the current Value Added Tax collection system as ineffectual and porous; and spending VAT proceeds on recurrent expenditure, counter-productive.

It said the 2020 proposed budget had huge provisions for debt servicing and did not address the high need for infrastructural development given the growing population.

“The growing insecurity and volatile environments in different parts of the country will make it very difficult for development programs to be implemented if not promptly dealt with.

“Climate change is perhaps the most serious environmental threat to the fight against hunger, malnutrition, disease and poverty in Nigeria, mainly through its impact on agricultural productivity.”

