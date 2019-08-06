ActionAid wants media collaboration to fight corruption

ADVERTISEMENT

The ActionAid Nigeria (AAN) has called for the collaboration with media organisations and collective actions in the fight against corruption.

The Country Director of AAN, Ms. Ene Obi, made the call on Tuesday in Abuja, when she led a delegation of the organisation to the corporate head office of Media Trust Limited.

She said ActionAid as an anti-poverty agency could do nothing to reduce poverty if corruption increases in the country and that the collaboration would ensure social justice for vulnerable Nigerians especially children, women, girls and people living with disabilities.

“We feel like corruption is one of the biggest obstacles to eradicating poverty. We are appealing to you as Nigerians that we need to work together to get our country back. There is a power of one. One news story is enough to arrest a small issue that would have snowballed into a big thing. So on the issue of corruption, we wish that you collaborate with us.

“If we are fighting poverty and we don’t expand the collaboration, it is like taking our country back. When you go out of the country, it looks as if you have committed a crime by being a Nigerian. The dignity of the young Nigerians is devastated. We want to call for collaboration for the fight against corruption that you open up your own gate,” Obi said.

She said the organisation is billed to celebrate its 20th anniversary during which a program, “Nigeria for Nigerians” would be launched.

According tom her, the aim of the program was to ensure social justice to the children, women and other vulnerable people in the country through fund generated in Nigeria.

“Just N2000 a month can keep a child in school. We want to launch Nigerians for Nigerians. Some have to give and others want to be part of it. We want a mass movement for Nigerians for Nigerians on social justice. We want all Nigerians to have a life of dignity but poverty and corruption is reducing that aspect,” she said.

In his response, the Editor-in-Chief and Chief Executive Officer, Media Trust Limited, Mallam Mannir Dan Ali, said the Daily Trust is always at the forefront of the anti-corruption campaign including several internal policies to check corruption in the organisation.

“I dare say that it is corruption that is making it impossible for the Boko Haram fight to come to an end because so many entrenched interests are benefiting from the continuation of the conflict. It is corruption that has killed the judicial system which has exacerbated the farmers/herders clashes. It is same thing which every day you see jungle justice meted out.”

“Corruption is a big problem and we must try to fight it with all the arsenals and resources. In our case, it is to keep reporting and showing the way and we are glad you are there to help make our work easy. We will support you and we are open to suggestions,” he said.

