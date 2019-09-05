ActionAid partners Kogi Youth Commission to provide skills for 750 youths

ADVERTISEMENT

ActionAid Nigeria, in collaboration with Kogi Youth Development Commission (KYDC), is to engage over 750 youths from across the state in various skills acquisition as part of measures to tackle drivers of violent extremism.

Resilience Programme Coordinator, ActionAid Nigeria, Anicetus Atakpu, disclosed this at a one-day Roundtable Advocacy Meeting for Kogi Youth Development Commission Law in Lokoja.

Atakpu said the training was part of the International NGO’s Structure Strengthening Against Radicalization to Violent Extremism (SARVE) Project being currently executed in Kogi and Nassarawa states.

He said that the programme, sponsored by GCERF and executed by Participation Initiative for Behavioural Change in Development (PIBCID) and ActionAid Nigeria, would now collaborate with the Youth Commission for better results.

The Resilience Programme Coordinator said ActionAid Nigeria planned to support 750 youths annually to acquire skills as part of its sustenance support programme in partnership with the commission.

In view of the envisaged partnership, Atakpu said there was need for the state government to urgently implement the policy and operationalise the commission.

According to him, the Commission will establish several programmes to foster youth entrepreneurship and employment in such areas as micro-credit and franchise scheme, transition to work programme skills training as well as, support raising awareness through media campaigns.

He said that the law establishing the commission was an excellent example of a bottom-top advocacy campaign led by the local youths in Kogi.

Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed, Deputy Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, speaking at the meeting, said what the state stood to benefit from the commission was huge adding that there was need to regain lost grounds arising from non-existence of the outfit.

The legislator representing Ankpa I Constituency said there was urgent need to start looking at the modalities to see how the commission would start describing the law establishing the commission as a win-win initiative.

