ActionAid Nigeria trains journalists on conflict reporting

ADVERTISEMENT

ActionAid Nigeria has trained Journalists from Nasarawa and Kogi states on Advanced Conflict-Sensitive Reportage.

The three-day training was held at Goshen Center, in Karu, Nasarwa State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The training was facilitated by ActionAid Nigeria and Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund, (GCERF) as part of implementation of the system Structure and Strengthening Approach to Violent Exstremism (SARVE 2) project.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his presentation, a facilitator and a veteran Journalist and publisher of Next Edition Online, Isene Ibanga stressed the need for journalists to conduct investigative report that would aid in reducing violence among many other social vices and enhance dialogue.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the end of the training, ActionAid Country Director, Ene Obi, called on journalists to develop the country by applying for grants to conduct report that would douse tension, reduce violence and lead to peace.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App