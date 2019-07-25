ActionAid Nigeria, Canada launch women leadership project in Bauchi, Kebbi, others

ADVERTISEMENT

The ActionAid Nigeria (AAN) and the Global Affairs Canada (GAC) yesterday in Abuja launched a five-year women leadership and empowerment projects in Bauchi, Cross River, Enugu, Kebbi, Kwara and Lagos states.

The AAN Country Director, Ms. Ene Obi, at the launch said the project tagged “Women’s Voices and Leadership-Nigeria (WVL-Nigeria) Project’ was to strengthen the fulfillment of rights of women and girls in Nigeria.

“The five-year project (2019 2023) will address issues around, women empowerment and economic justice, women in conflict; gender based violence /sexual based violence and political participation of women in appointed and elective positions,” Obi said.

According to her, the violation of the rights of women and girls is pervasive across all spheres of life in Nigeria, including economic disempowerment, political exclusion and sexual and gender based violence.

She said the complex socio-political environment of having both a federation and a tripartite system of civil, customary, and religious law makes it difficult to harmonize legislation and remove discriminatory practices against women and girls; and that these discriminatory laws and practices affect a wide range of issues, like freedom of movement, marriage, and inheritance.

She said, “Nigeria has the world’s fifth highest maternal mortality rate. One in four women are victims of genital mutilation, and one in three women and girls aged 15 to 24 has experienced physical, sexual, or emotional violence. Coupled with this is the fact that Nigerian women’s rights movement is fragmented and local organizations face significant barriers in improving the status of women, including limited resources and weak capacity.”

She said the WVL-Nigeria project will provide two levels of support to local women’s rights organisations and their networks, through provision of funding to the local women’s rights organizations and movements to support implementation of intervention in recognition of the funding gap that these organisations face despite the strategic role they play in the advancement of gender equality in Nigeria.

She said the project is to also provide tailored capacity building to the Local Women’s Rights Organisations (LWROs), and movements to address capacity gaps in delivering interventions as well as their advocacy work.

