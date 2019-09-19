Acting HoS, Yemi-Esan resumes, receives 153-page hand over note from Oyo-Ita

ADVERTISEMENT

The acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, on Thursday evening, in Abuja, resumed duty after receiving a 153-page handover note from the suspended the outgoing HoCSF, Mrs. Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita.

This follows President Muhammadu Buhari’s order for the removal of the embattled Mrs. Oyo-Ita over corruption allegations and abuse of office.

The 55-year old Mrs. Oyo-Ita, a widow, is being probed by the EFCC over alleged N3bn contract scam.

She was invited by the anti-graft agency and granted an administrative bail after being grilled by top EFCC officials, led by its acting Chairman, Ibrahim Mustafa Magu.

Daily Trust reports that Mrs Yemi-Esan and Mrs. Oyo-Ita met briefly on Thursday morning, with Mrs. Oyo-Ita coming to the office before 8am.

She was seen in her now former office working and preparing her handover notes to her successor.

The Director, Information, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHoCSF), Mrs. Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, in a statement later on Thursday night said the new HoCSF, Dr. Yemi-Esan, resumed at the office at 6.40pm on Thursday.

Dr. Yemi-Esan in her remarks acknowledged the hard work and dedication to duty of the outgoing Mrs. Oyo-Ita and promised to build on her achievements.

“There is no reinventing the wheel. I will only build on the sound foundation and structure which she has left behind because government is a continuum,” she said.

The Acting HCSF also appealed that the cooperation and support given to the outgoing HoCSF be extended to her.

Earlier in her handing over speech, the outgoing HoCSF, Mrs. Oyo-Ita said her almost four years as the HCSF has been interesting and eventful.

She said the 153-page handing over note with annexure is a clear indication of the depth of work in the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation. Mrs Oyo-Ita thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for the opportunity given to her to serve the nation.

She acknowledged that government is a continuum and encouraged the incoming HoCSF to continue where she stopped.

The handing over ceremony was witnessed by permanent secretaries, directors and other management staff in the OHoCSF.

