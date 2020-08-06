Acting Clerk pledges to revamp National Assembly bureaucracy

ADVERTISEMENT

The acting Clerk to the National Assembly, Olatunde Amos Ojo, on Wednesday pledged to enthrone accountability, transparency and discipline in the affairs of the National Assembly’s bureaucracy.

Ojo stated this when the leadership of the Association of Nigerian Chartered Architects paid him a courtesy call in Abuja.

He also vowed to improve both the staff welfare and the environment of the country’s apex legislative body.

Ojo said: “We will look at our environment and make it a place of international reckoning so that anybody who comes to Nigeria and wants to see our parliamentary environment, when they come here, they will know that this place is being managed by somebody who has architectural knowledge and comes from a good environment as well.

“I want to make sure that my staff, the entire community, are trained and retrained so that they don’t remain just the way they are or be stale in any manner.

“We will also ensure that strict discipline is maintained among the staff because to whom much is given definitely much is expected.”

Earlier, the leader of the ANCA delegation, Muktar Muhammed Mai, said the visit was to congratulate Ojo on his appointment.

