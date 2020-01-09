  1. Home
ACPN drags INEC to Supreme Court over exclusion in Kogi, Bayelsa elections

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.
The Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) has dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to the Supreme Court in respect of its “unlawful” exclusion from the November 16th, 2019 governorship elections held in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

The National chairman of the party, Alhaji Ganiyu Galadima, told newsmen on Thursday in Abuja that his party fully complied with the election timetable issued by the electoral umpire by conducting its governorship primaries in Lokoja and Yenagoa respectfully on the 5th of September, 2019 in the presence of the representatives of the INEC and also met all other requirements but was unlawfully excluded from the ballot.

Both the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal had earlier dismissed the ACPN’s case but its national chairman said the party was not pleased with the judgement of the lower Courts.

“We are not pleased with the judgement of the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal on the matter and ultimately in the Supreme Court for the proper interpretation of the law if the ACPN can unlawfully be denied participation in an election where all conditions have been met. And we are sure of winning at the supreme Court,” he said.

