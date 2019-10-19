Achuba’s impeachment, illegal, undemocratic, unacceptable-Wada

ADVERTISEMENT

Musa Wada, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Nov. 16, Governorship Election in Kogi, has described impeachment of the state Deputy Governor, Elder Simon Achuba, by the State House of Assembly as illegal and undemocratic.

Wada said this in a statement signed by the Deputy Director, Public Communications Committee of the PDP Campaign Council, Mr Austin Okai on Saturday in Lokoja.

Wada said the state lawmakers set aside the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry that investigated the sundry allegations of gross misconduct leveled against Achuba and exonerated him of any wrong doing.

The PDP governorship candidate said the action of the lawmakers amounted “complete miscarriage of justice.”

“The purported impeachment is unacceptable, illegal, immodest, null and void. The decision is a complete departure from the recommendation of the panel that investigated the allegations,” he said.

Wada challenged the state government and the lawmakers to make public the reports of the panel constituted by the State Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajanah, to investigate the allegations as part of the process of impeachment.

The PDP candidate urged the leadership of state not to replace Achuba to avoid “wanton political profligacy”.

He also described as haphazard, decision of the state government to swear in the governor’s former Chief of Staff, Chief Edward Onoja,on Saturday, as Achuba’s replacement.

Wada cautioned the state government against over-heating the polity in the state.

He urged PDP supporters to remain calm and observe the drama playing but resolve to vote for good government in the next political dispensation in the state. (NAN)

