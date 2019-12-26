ACF welcomes Dasuki, Sowore’s release, wants others freed

ADVERTISEMENT

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has welcomed the release, from detention, of the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd), and Omoyele Sowore, the convener of #RevolutionNow Movement.

The ACF, in a statement yesterday by its national publicity secretary, said the release, which was in compliance with the bail order granted by the court. was commendable.

The forum, however, called for the release of others who had been granted bail by the courts.

“ACF appreciates this magnanimity of the Federal Government especially in this season of Yuletide and urges it to extend same to all those who have been granted bail by the Courts and are still kept in detention by the security agencies.

“ACF equally calls on those released on bail to comply with the court bail conditions in accordance with the laws of the land ,” the forum stated.

