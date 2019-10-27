ACF was formed to douse tension from Orkah coup – Adamu Fika

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT), Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Malam Adamu Fika, yesterday recalled the circumstances that necessitated the formation of the forum saying it was established to douse tension that arose from the Gideon Orkah-led coup in 1990.

Speaking at the formal inauguration of the 20th-anniversary celebrations organising committee of the ACF in Kaduna, Fika said after the coup, three northern groups fused into one to become ACF with the then sole objective of dousing tension caused by the failed coup.

He said it was through the amalgamation of three northern groups: The Turaki Committee, the Northern Elders Forum and the Unity and Development Foundation, 10 years after the coup that the ACF was established.

He equally recalled how ACF defended the interests of the north at the Oputa Panel. “Worthy of note is the ACF outings at the Oputa Panel when we defended the interests of the north in general and the role of northern soldiers during the civil war.

“The ACF also played significant roles during the constitutional conferences. Our mediation efforts helped to douse tensions and accelerated the processes of reconciliation in Jos sectarian crises and the Tiv/Jukun crisis. Regrettably, the Tiv/Jukun issue has again reared its ugly head,” the BoT chair stated.

The former governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Wamakko was appointed the chairman of the anniversary organising committee, while 130 sub-committees were formed. The date of the anniversary has however not been decided.

