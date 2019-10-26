ACF was formed to douse tension from 1990 coup – Adamu Fika

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Malam Adamu Fika, yesterday recalled the circumstances that necessitated the formation of forum saying the ACF was established to douse tension that arose from the Gideon Orkah led coup in 1990.

Speaking at the formal inauguration of the 20th anniversary celebrations organising committee of the ACF in Kaduna, Fika said after the coup, three northern groups fused into one to become ACF with the then sole objective of dousing tension caused by failed coup.

He said it was through the amalgamation of three northern groups, namely the Turaki Committee, the Northern Elders Forum and the Unity and Development Foundation 10 years after the coup that the ACF was established.

“The Turaki Committee, chaired by late President Shehu Shagari was established in the aftermath of the Gideon Orkar Coup with objectives among others, to douse the tensions created by the failed coup and help to stabilise the polity.

“With time as the situation in the country became calm, the activities of the Turaki Committee slowed down. The Northern Elders Forum which was led by late Alhaji Abdurrahman Okene, was formed to ensure sustainable political stability in the country.

“The decline in the activities of these two groups led to the emergence of the Unity and Development Foundation, which was led by late Alhaji Sule Katagum. The formation of the Unity and Development Foundation, bringing to three the number of groups in the north which led to a competition among them, thus underscoring the need for the north to have a strong and viable umbrella organisation.

“The late elderstateaman, Malam Yahaya Gusau encouraged the late Mai Borgu, who first muted the idea, and Malam Liman Ciroma, to ensure the creation of a new group for the north.

“As a result of consultations among northern leaders, including political, ethnic and traditional leaders, it led to the fusing together of the three groups into a new umbrella to be known henceforth as the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF”.

The Wazirin Fika also noted that ACF had in the last 20 years ensured the entrenchment of democratic normal and cultures, adding that the Forum had offered patriotic advice to the Government.

He equally recalled how ACF defended the interests of the north at the Oputa Panel.

“Worthy of note is the ACF outings at the Oputa Panel, when we defended the interests of the north in general and the role of northern soldiers during the civil war.

“The ACF also played significant roles during the constitutional conferences. Our mediation efforts helped to douse tensions and accelerated the processes of reconciliation in Jo’s sectarian crises and the Tiv/Jukun crisis. Regrettably, the Tiv/Jukun issue has again reared its ugly head.

“We must at all times give tribute to the pioneer leaders of the Forum who laid a good foundation for its growth and it’s modest achievements.

“For 20 years our founders had played their remarkable parts in transforming the ACF into a formidable organisation. The next 20 years is for you, the younger generation of leaders, to move the Forum to an enviable position of strength so that it can withstand the challenges and demands of the 21st century north and Nigeria,” Fika added.

He said the Forum has played significant roles in the country, especially in the areas of peace and conflict resolution as well as maintaining political stability.

The ACF was formed in the year 2000 by northern elders and political leaders.

