ACF urges restraint over suspension of RUGA

The Arewa Consultative Forum yesterday called for restraint over the suspension of Ruga settlement programme by the Federal Government.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Ibrahim Biu, said that now that the government had suspended the programme, it was inconsistent with the National Livestock Transformation Plan approved by the National Economic Council.

He noted that the programme was designed as voluntary for willing state governments.

He said the ACF shared the concern of the Coalition of the Northern Groups on the plight of genuine herdsmen in pursuit of their livelihood in parts of the country.

He appealed to the government to institute measures that would ameliorate the suffering of herders and those involved in the value chain of livestock production.

