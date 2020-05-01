  1. Home
ACF mourns Goni, commiserates with Adamu, others

By Lami Sadiq, Kaduna 

The Arewa Consultative Forum yesterday commiserated with the family of Mohammed Goni, a former governor of Borno State, who died on Wednesday.

The ACF, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, said Goni had served as a member of its Board of Trustees, representing Borno, since the inception of the forum in the past 20 years. It said until his death, Goni was a dedicated member and committed to the ideals of the ACF.

The forum also commiserated with Col. Abdul Mohammed, the Wazirin Tikan; the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu and General Haliru Akilu, a founding member of the forum, who recently lost their mothers.

