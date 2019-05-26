ACF mourns Dr. Lame

ADVERTISEMENT

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) on Sunday said the passing-on of the former Minister of Police Affairs, Dr. Ibrahim Yakubu Lame will leave a gap in the politics of Northern Nigeria.

Lame, a founding member of the Board of Trustees of the ACF and the Santurakin Bauchi died today at age of 66.

ACF described the late former minister as a fine gentleman, an astute administrator and educationist and a dogged politician who served Nigeria in various capacities including as a Commissioner of Education in Bauchi state.

The statement signed by the ACF national Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Ibrahim Biu, also described him an embodiment of hard work, diligence, selfless service and above all loyalty to the cause of nation building.

“The late Santuraki was a man of great intellect, amiable character and committed member of ACF who stood for the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria.

“The late Dr. Lame would be remembered for his political doggedness, commitment to national unity and selfless service to his father land.

“The North and indeed Nigeria has lost one of its fineness politician, a bridge builder and a leader who lived a simple and humble life. He needs no tombstone to remind us of his legacies especially as an advocate of child education, yet the best remembrance is for those he has left behind to live up what he stood for,” the ACF further stated.

