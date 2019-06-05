ACF leader urge Muslims to imbibe Ramadan virtues

ADVERTISEMENT

The South-South and South-East Coordinator of Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, Alhaji Musa Saidu, has called on Muslims to imbibe the virtues of Ramadan, which according to him, teaches tolerance, love and generosity.

Alhaji Saidu in a Sallah massage to Muslims in Port Harcourt on Wednesday called on Muslims to love one and another, especially non-Muslims and preach peace wherever they found themselves.

He called on those in position of authority to treat everybody as equal saying that all mortals irrespective of their position on earth are equal before God.

“I thank God for seeing us through the period of our fasting. We as Muslims should imbibe the virtues of Ramadan that preaches peace, love, tolerance. We should love one and another especially non-Muslims. We should treat one another equally especially those in position of authority as we all are equal before God,” he said.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to be very careful in selecting his next cabinet members saying those that will constitute the new cabinet should be capable enough to take Nigerians to the promised next level.

“I want to advise President Muhammadu Buhari to be very careful in the constitution of next cabinet members. Most of the members of the last cabinet do not possess the requisite competence to implement the policies of the last administration. Nigerians are facing hardship. We want him to bring in competent technocrats and administrators that will take Nigerians to the next level,” he said.

