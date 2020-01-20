ACF concerned over recent Boko Haram attacks

ADVERTISEMENT

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed concern over the increasing spate of Boko Haram-led attacks on people on the Damaturu- Maiduguri road.

ACF national Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Ibrahim Biu, in a statement on Monday said reports of daily attacks by the Boko Haram terrorists on commuters and villagers on the road linking the two states’ capitals are disturbing and worrisome, as many were reported to have been kidnapped and even killed.

He said the implication is that the only main road that links Borno to the other parts of the country is now under siege observing that the situation has threatened the socio-economic activities in Damaturu and Maiduguri thereby placing their people in a state of fear and despair.

The ACF urged the security agencies to do more by not only repelling Boko Haram attacks, but also chase them out of their enclaves.

He said, “Furthermore, ACF calls on the military to sustain constant surveillance along the Damaturu – Mainok – Jakana-Auno and other parts of the states in order to secure the road and villages along the axis.

“ACF also appeals to the Federal Government to adequately provide equipment and logistics to the troops at the front line to adequately confront the terrorists head on.

“The efforts of rebuilding the war ravaged areas can only be done and sustained in a secured environment, hence the need for the Military to be more proactive and employ strategy that will permanently degrade the activities of the terrorists.”

The forum also called on the communities to cooperate and share intelligence with the security agencies in order to make the fight against Boko Haram terrorists meaningful.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App