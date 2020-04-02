ACF backs Buhari on Abuja, Lagos, Ogun lockdown

ADVERTISEMENT

The Arewa Consultative Forum has expressed support for President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive on the lockdown of Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States to tackle the global pandemic coronavirus in the country. The National Publicity Secretary of the ACF, Emmanuel Yawe, yesterday expressed the support in Abuja.

He said the various regulations intended to maintain the principle of social distance might sound harsh especially to residents of Lagos, Abuja and Ogun states, but that residents of these places should obey the instructions of the federal government, “especially that there is no alternative in the form of treatment yet discovered for the ailment.”

