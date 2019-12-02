Ace broadcaster Emmanuel Ugolee authors ‘A hundred random light bulbs’

ADVERTISEMENT

Economist, Broadcaster, Marketing Communications specialist, Content creator and Voice Actor, Emmanuel Ugolee has added yet another giant stride to his list of known accomplishments as he turns author with the release of his book titled “A hundred random light bulbs”

Born in Jos Plateau State, Emmanuel Ugolee who hails from Abia state started broadcasting in 1999 with Minaj Broadcast Television as a Talkshow host.

He went on to create the first all Nigerian music video countdown on TV…The MBI Top 10 Countdown: A Television show that became a launch pad for a lot of iconic music stars including Ruggedman, Plantation Boiz, Sound Sultan, Mode 9 and a host of other musicians and music video directors

He is also the brain behind the first Nigerian TV Talk show that strictly discusses problems and potentials of the Nigerian Entertainment industries of music, movies, fashion and events called THE GIST which he created in 2015, currently running on the African Independent Television (AIT) Network on Saturdays at 11:00am

Popularly known for his viral nuggets shared on social media, Emmanuel began to receive immense pressure from friends and fans to immortalize his words by publishing a book and this indeed was what he just recently unveiled.

“Flipping through these pages, get ready to be hit by that feeling of a pleasant eye opening realization, 100 sure times. This read turns on random light bulbs in your head with the potential for an interesting and deepened understanding of the otherwise ordinary,” he said in a statement.

Many who have read the book including writer, filmmaker, social commentator & critique Charles Novia calls the book “A gift to generations yet to come”

Legendary Musician Tubaba Idibia and Iconic Actress Ego Boyo have openly endorsed the book for its depth.

Roving height, @rovingheights a leading book store in Nigeria is proud to partner with Emmanuel Ugolee on the distribution of the book as the author confirms that, ‘A hundred random light bulbs’ would be a first of many books to come from his ingenious stable.

