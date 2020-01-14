Accountant gets 18-yr-jail term for defrauding church

ADVERTISEMENT

A High Court in Yola, Adamawa State, on Monday sentenced the accountant of the Church of Brethren in Nigeria, Ibrahim Aku, to 18 years in jail for defrauding the church of N15.5 million.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had told the court that Aku defrauded the church of N15.5 million between 2016 and 2018.

The money, the EFCC said, was generated by the church members through offerings, donations and tithes. He pleaded guilty. Delivering judgment, Justice Nathan Musa, convicted Aku on six counts, bordering on forgery and obtaining money by false pretense. He was not given any option of fine.

The judge also ordered the convict to pay back the money as restitution to the church.

He equally ordered that the proceeds of the crime recovered in the course of investigation be sold by appointing valuers to sell and remit same to the church.

Speaking shortly after the verdict, Bello Bajoga, of the Public Affairs Department of EFCC, said the judgment was “on course”.

“The convict was entrusted with church money and he ended up diverting the money and forged tellers and presented same as genuine, to serve as evidence of payment of the remittance,” Bajoga said. (NAN)

