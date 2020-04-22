Accountant-General Ahmed Idris loses father

ADVERTISEMENT

Idris Hussain, father of the Accountant-General of the Federation Ahmed Idris, has passed on.

He died in the early hours of Wednesday at the age of 96 years after a protracted illness, the family said.

He has been buried according to Islamic rites, and the family said in line with Federal Government lockdown and social distancing directive occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no gathering to mourn the dead and that condolences will be received via correspondences, phone calls, text messages, electronic and social media.

The statement by Henshaw Ogubike, the Director Information, Press & Public Relations in the Office of the AGF said the late Hussain was a businessman and a philanthropist of high repute.

He hailed from Daneji Quarters in Kano Municipal Local Government Council of Kano State and survived by many children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

