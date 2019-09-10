Account for funds spent since May 29, APC tells Tambuwal

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sokoto State chapter of the All Progressives Congress yesterday gave Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal one week to explain to the people of the state how their money was spent since his inauguration on May 29, 2019.

The chairman of the party, Isa Sadiq Achida, in a statement, alleged that Tambuwal had nothing to celebrate other than “political intimidation in the form of demotions, punitive transfers, withholding of salaries and other entitlements as well as suspension of civil servants.”

“We are worried that there is no corresponding tangible level of development commensurate to the colossal amount of funds received by the state during the period under review,” he said.

Reacting, the Director-General, Media and Public Affairs to the Governor, Abubakar Shekara, described the party’s threat as empty.

He said: “We can’t hurriedly do something just to deceive people as witnessed in the state during the immediate past administration which was known for deception and spending jamboree. We all witnessed how uncompleted projects were commissioned in the name of celebrating 100 days in office by the Wamakko-led government.”

