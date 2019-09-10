  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Account for funds spent since May 29, APC tells Tambuwal
ADVERTISEMENT

Account for funds spent since May 29, APC tells Tambuwal

By Abubakar Auwal, Sokoto   Published Date
Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwa

The Sokoto State chapter of the All Progressives Congress yesterday gave Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal one week to explain to the people of the state how their money was spent since his inauguration on May 29, 2019.

The chairman of the party, Isa Sadiq Achida, in a statement, alleged that Tambuwal had nothing to celebrate other than “political intimidation in the form of demotions, punitive transfers, withholding of salaries and other entitlements as well as suspension of civil servants.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are worried that there is no corresponding tangible level of development commensurate to the colossal amount of funds received by the state during the period under review,” he said.

Reacting, the Director-General, Media and Public Affairs to the Governor, Abubakar Shekara, described the party’s threat as empty.

He said: “We can’t hurriedly do something just to deceive people as witnessed in the state during the immediate past administration which was known for deception and spending jamboree. We all witnessed how uncompleted projects were commissioned in the name of celebrating 100 days in office by the Wamakko-led government.”

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.