Accident: Three corps members died, 11 others injured in Katsina

Three serving National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, members in Katsina State have died just as eleven others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a ghastly motor accident on Sunday morning.

The corps members were travelling in a Toyota Bus with registration number: MAN 45 AA, belonging to the National Association of Catholic Corps Members (NACC) from Katsina town to Funtua LGA to attend a mass wedding.

The accident, which occurred at Gobirawa village in Kankara town, was as a result of excessive speeding and loss of control, the spokesman of the state command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Abdullahi Danladi, who confirmed the accident, said.

The state governor, Aminu Masari, who was travelling along the road when the accident happened, made a stopover and ordered his pilot vehicle to evacuate the corpses and the injured back to Katsina town.

Meanwhile, during a visit to the Katsina General Hospital, officials of the NYSC were on ground receiving the injured for proper documentation and treatment.

However, the identity of the deceased are yet to be provided by both the NYSC and FRSC officials as at time of filing this report.

