Accident: Obaseki warns corps members against unnecessary journey

The Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Monday, warned corps members posted to the state to shun unnecessary journeys during their service year to avoid lost of life.

He said the warning became necessary because many corps members have lost their lives through preventable and avoidable road accident, adding that their parents and the nation have invested in them and are waiting to reap the dividends.

Obaseki represented by his deputy, Philip Shaibu gave the warning during the closing ceremony of the orientation camp of 2019 Batch C stream 1 corps members at Okada, Ovia North East local government of Edo state.

The governor lauded the management of the National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC), for making the skill acquisition programme compulsory for corps members during the service year.

He said the skill acquisition programme introduced by the scheme has gone a long way to align with the federal government’s policy of equipping young graduates with the necessary skill to boost self reliance and enhance entrepreneurship as catalyst for the nation’s Industrial development.

“Your positive impact is felt in different sectors of the economy, especially within the host communities. Edo state government and it’s people placed much value on your contribution to the state development.

On his part, the NYSC coordinator, Adebayo Ojo, urged the corps members to use their skills, intellect and talents gained for the common good of the people.

According to him, the corps members have proven beyond reasonable doubt that Nigeria youths given the right support, training and guidance can attain the expected dream and vision of the founding fathers of the scheme.

He advised the corps members to seek permission through the right channel of communication whenever they are travelling outside their place of primary assignment.

